NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for the annual Newport Christmas Parade at www.newportcockecountychamber.com/events/christmas-parade.
The parade will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 beginning promptly at 3 p.m. The Parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport and will finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. They encourage all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and go by CDC guidelines.
This year the chamber is asking that parade participants embrace the theme "Memories of Christmas Past".
The deadline to submit applications is December 4, 2020.
The price is $10 for floats, $5 for vehicles or horses.
After December 4, 2020, an additional $10.00 late fee will be added and you will not be included in the script.
Parade guidelines, pricing and registration are available on the Chamber of Commerce website. Parade entry fees are to be submitted with the parade application. If you are unable to complete your registration online, please call the Chamber office at 423-623-7201 for assistance.
“We look forward to celebrating this joyous time of year by facilitating this event for Cocke County!” said CCP Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey.
“However, we will be limiting the number of entries this year. Registration will be on a first come first serve basis. Our hope is that everyone will enjoy the season by supporting our community’s parade. During the parade, everyone will enjoy the Cocke County High School Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, children’s groups, and clubs and organizations from all over Cocke County! Whether you plan to be a participant or spectator we encourage everyone to practice social distancing and go by CDC guidelines.”
The Parade will be shown again on Facebook live this year, compliments of the City of Newport. It will also be available for later viewing on YouTube and the Cocke County Partnership’s webpage.
For more information please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.