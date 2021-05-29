NEWPORT—Curtis Morrison of Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC met with Newport Utilities board members Tuesday morning to discuss the organization’s 2019-2020 fiscal year audit.
Morrison gave a brief overview of his findings for the Water and Sewer Departments, as well as the Broadband Department.
Two issues were repeat findings from the previous fiscal year.
They revolved around a “deficiency in internal controls” when providing financial reports.
The audit report states that “credit cards were used extensively by Newport Utilities. During the course of the audit, several purchases were made without appropriate supporting documentation being retained to substantiate the purchase from the previous general manager who left the utility in November 2019. Additionally, some instances of meals being purchased through use of credit cards were noted in which these purchases appear to be personal in nature.”
Morrison said 97 credit cards were found, most of which did not have proper documentation to support charges. The usage occurred from July 1, 2019 through November 2019.
That finding is no longer as issue as current management confiscated cards in late 2019 and restricted usage in 2020 to purchases that were “absolutely required.” Purchase and travel policies were instituted under the current finance staff. Michael Williford, current general manager, said the number of credit cards has been cut to four.
Another repeat finding that Morrison was obligated to include revolves around the fact that NU is still being reviewed by outside investigators.
The finding states that “the United States Government’s Tennessee Valley Authority Office of the Inspector General is currently reviewing certain operations of the utility. Findings, if any, resulting from this review will be included in a subsequent report.”
Three other findings included the failure to record payables at year end, work orders that weren’t closed in a timely manner and misuse of work order module utilization.
Morrison found that work orders in the work order module of the accounting software were not being properly set up. The report states that work orders “are being reviewed when closed and assets are being recorded to different departments resulting in interdepartmental accounts between Electric and Broadband to not be correct. Items are also being recorded to construction in progress that are not capitalizable and are being expensed after year end to correct. Furthermore, work orders were set up that included the entire build out of the Broadband network which did not allow for work orders to be closed as sections of the Broadband network were put in use to properly record depreciation. Work orders were also set up to include materials only for Broadband instead of recording the material to the work order job that it applied to.”
“We were able to provide a clean opinion, but it took a lot of work to get there,” Morrison said.
“Work orders needed to be closed, and some were several years old. It took a lot to figure out how to close them and handle depreciation. It’s why it took so long to get the audit returned. A clump of interdepartmental loans crisscross between two which caused issues that all had to be reconciled. They have all been addressed and we feel they are materially correct.”
The failure to record payables occurred between the Electric Department and the Broadband System. The Electric System failed to record $342,802 in accounts payable at year-end, while the Broadband System failed to record $70,938. According to the report, Broadband was recording retransmission fees to accounts payable but when the fees were paid the expenses were hitting the expense account again and not accounts payable. This resulted in a decrease in accounts payable of $247,389. These costs were not properly recorded in accounts payables at year-end.
Failure to record these costs resulted in payables overstated by $176,451 for the Broadband System and the Electric System was understated $342,802.
The final finding centered around work orders that weren’t closed in a timely fashion.
Morrison said oversight wasn’t in place and things were not being monitored properly. This caused NU to make “an adjustment on June 30, 2020 to close $14,820,864 in electric work orders and record depreciation of $316,992. An adjustment was made at June 30, 2020 to close $1,739,115 in broadband work orders and record depreciation of $618,688.”
NU has a new finance and accounting team in place that has helped solve many of the issues the organization had in the past.
Morrison said everything is moving in the right direction.
“It took a lot of paperwork, but we wanted things to be done correctly. We want to have as few issues as possible moving forward. I can tell you things are moving in the correct direction, and I like what I’m seeing. Everything is on course from a year ago and I’m seeing everything that I want to see as an auditor. Perfect, no, but improved, absolutely.”
Craig Wild, board chair, thanked the finance committee and accounting team for their hard work over the last three years. He said they have made a tremendous difference in the financial standing of the utility.
Board members will meet on June 15 to hold a budget workshop for the new fiscal year. Their regular board meeting for the month of June will be held on the 21st at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.