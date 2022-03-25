COCKE COUNTY—Dwayne “Bullet” McCallister is seeking re-election to the office of County Road Superintendent in the Republican Primary in May.
McCallister is a lifelong resident of Cocke County and resides here with his wife Karen and their daughter Maci.
“It’s hard to believe that four years have passed since I was elected to this position, and it has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cocke County,” McCallister said.
“During this time I have been met with many challenges, and to name them all will seem to some that I am making excuses. However you may choose to see it, I would like to offer some explanation. Since taking office, there have been heavy rains and flooding every February.
“For two years I have had to deal with the inability to obtain parts and materials, and services have increased by as much as one hundred percent due to the same pandemic. I have worked hard to meet these challenges and am proud of the things that I have been able to accomplish in my first term.”
McCallister said he works closely with officials in Nashville to keep up to date on any grants and programs that might benefit the department, as well as any laws that could impact the operation of the department.
“Let my 37 years’ experience continue to work for you. Your vote and support would be greatly appreciated.”
Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28. Election day is on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.