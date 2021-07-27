NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the investigation of two fatal animal attacks that occurred on Jimtown Road in Newport.
On Monday, Sheriff Armando Fontes confirmed that deputies have executed a search warrant, but said the identity of the person could not be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
No other major details have been released at this time.
The alleged attacks occurred on April 1 and July 12, 2021.
The initial attack is believed to have led to the death of 52-year-old Tony Ahrens. The second attack resulted in the death of 29-year-old Amber Miller.
Autopsies were order for both victims, but the findings have not been released. Initial reports show that both were deemed “animal” attacks by the local hospital.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. If anyone has information that may be pertinent to the investigation, please contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-623-6004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.