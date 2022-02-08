NEWPORT—What began as a push for a new law that would allow for better testing conditions in Cocke County schools has expanded to include possible changes to the way all Tennessee schools would be permitted to conduct testing, or otherwise use “hybrid” online remote learning days to allow the schools to operate more efficiently in other areas.
The conversation around the possible uses for a hybrid day of partial in-school learning for some students, and remote learning for others, has shifted to include the possibility for some districts to include snow days as well, reducing the number of days schools might be considered out of session.
Rep. Jeremy Faison and Sen. Steve Southerland sponsored the bill and said they want to see it through. Their support for the bill is partially in support of CCHS Administrator Nancy Brawley’s mission to facilitate better testing, but also they want to see if it can limit the number of snow days schools statewide must take, by facilitating remote learning. Brawley first came up with the idea for the legislation when she realized her students need a better testing environment for end-of-course and ACT testing.
“These days are totally independent of days built in for snow. These are alternatives that allow them to use it online,” Southerland said. “Nancy Brawley, she’s driving the bus, so whatever she wants, and whatever we can get through the committees, we’re just trying to help her out. It will help out all schools.”
Southerland said the bill could allow some schools to stay home where the students are snowed in, but schools not affected by snow to have in-person learning, so that the entire district will not have missed snow days which, if there are too many, need to be made up for later, at the end of the semester.
While the bill suits Brawley’s purposes for in-person testing, a basic requirement of only a few days in her case, and remote learning for students not testing, the use-case for snow days might not serve Cocke County in the same way as it would serve other districts in the state which have better internet access. The legislation is asking for up to 10 possible hybrid days.
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley said about 40 to 50% of Cocke County students lack high speed internet access at home. Kelley and Board of Education Chairman Dr. Ken Johnson agree that the schools most affected by snow days – schools like Grassy Fork Elementary, Smoky Mountain Elementary, and Del Rio Elementary, for example – are the schools with student populations having the least consistent access to high speed internet required for remote learning.
Kelley said currently the students have tablets that can download lesson plans and assignments in advance of a snow day, so the internet service would not be mandatory. Johnson said that would require at least one day’s notice of serious inclement weather.
“If we had a crystal ball with the weather, and it said tomorrow we don’t have to go, we could do about five days in a row,” Johnson said, “because if we miss one day here, it’s usually five.”
“No bills when it comes to education are without challenges,” Faison said. “I have talked to the committee chairman. He likes the bill, which is a good sign. I feel like we’re going to be able to get it out. Any time that you’re taking the authority away from the government and giving it back to the locals, it makes some people in Nashville nervous, but I love it. I think it’s a great idea.”
Brawley said after her conversations with Faison, lawmakers, and members of the school board, the legislation would be introduced as hybrid days to alleviate concerns ranging from teacher illness, maintenance issues or, in her case, to facilitate a better testing environment.
“It could be used for different things,” Southerland reiterated.
The bill has been advancing in the House. On January 28 it was assigned to the Education Instruction Subcommittee, where it is waiting to be heard.
