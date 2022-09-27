NEWPORT — The Newport Utilities (NU) Board of Directors met in monthly session Tuesday morning at the main building off Cope Boulevard. The meeting started about 15 minutes late because the board said an executive meeting had lasted longer than expected.
Bid For Switches
Vice President of Operations and Technology Chris Calhoun explained the utility was in need of capacitor vacuum switches. He explained the current fleet NU has does not have communications capability.
Capacitor vacuum switches are used to improve the quality of power at the ends of lines or at new industrial sites. He said NU needs 33 of the switches. A request for proposal (RFP) was issued and quotes were solicited from nine vendors, according to Calhoun.
Two quotes were received, he reported. Those vendors were Wesco and Border States. He asked the board to accept the bid from Border States as it was $9,300.39 less than the bid submitted by Wesco and required 10 weeks less lead time for delivery.
Upon a motion by board member Mike Hannon, which got a second from board member Chris Edmonds, the board agreed to accept the bid from Border States for $60,149.76 for 33 of the switches.
Landscaping
NU Vice President of Human Resources and Compliance Connie Frisbee said they had taken bids for landscaping. She said four companies attended the pre-bid meeting, and the bid covered 86 different NU sites.
She said one bid had been received. That bid is from Williams Lawn Care, which is a Newport business. She said the bid covers all of the 86 sites for three years for a total $442,380, which breaks down to $147,460 each year.
Administrative Assistant Patti Briggs explained that they had also looked at doing landscaping in-house, but that would be cost prohibitive at the time with the need to buy supplies and equipment as well as having staff members who could handle the tasks.
Board Secretary Dianne Stokely asked wasn’t that a price increase over the past contract, and if so, what was the amount. Frisbee said the last contract was five years ago, and it was a three-year contract for about $285,000. Because of COVID-19, the contract was extended with a five-percent increase, she noted, following the appropriate protocol in place during that time.
Frisbee said at first manpower issues were a concern, so Williams Lawn Care almost did not bid, but they got issues resolved and could now handle the tasks. It was pointed out the landscaping company provides fast service for parking lot clearing and melting ice during the winter months.
Frisbee said to do the landscaping, the company must have a business license as well as a charter, which is required by the state. Williams Lawn Care has both, and she said the charter may be why some other companies chose to not bid. Board Chair Craig Wild said it is “good to have a local business that can do the work.”
Stokely made a motion to accept the bid, and with a second by Hannon, the bid was approved.
Frisbee also reported that the building is now 22 years old, and some maintenance will be needed. She said that three heating and air units must be replaced.
HVAC
She said that the total cost for those will be $41,068. She said only $15,000 was allocated for building maintenance. She said because of supply issues, it may be the end of the year before all units can be replaced.
Safety Audit
Also, Frisbee reported on the Annual Safety Audit by the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA). She said the voluntary 100-point audit is done each year with 275 line items. She said there were two violations found this year:
The bucket truck had climbing hooks missing gaff guards, and a bucket truck had a chainsaw with a blade cover that does not cover the entire chain. She said by participating in the survey, the utility saves five-percent off workers’ compensation premiums, which equals about $10,000.
She said TVPPA will reimburse NU $2,000 for safety expenses. She introduced Safety Program Manager Brad Hicks to the board, so he could be recognized.
Finances
Vice President of Finance and Accounting Joni Daniel reported the revenue for electricity was on track with the budget, and that purchased power was slightly less from what was budgeted. The electric cash flow is up 1.9 percent, which she said is driven by TVA payments. She said those payments run a couple of months behind, so it will level off.
She said during July, revenue for water was up from what was budgeted, with the cash flow increasing. Sewer had increased revenue from what was budgeted, and broadband revenue is staying steady with revenue up from what was budgeted.
The board agreed to add four people to the signature list for bank accounts. Two signatures are required for all checks.
Audit
Pugh CPAs from Knoxville have started the annual audit. Jonathan Huddleston explained it will take two weeks of field work. The two reports — electricity and broadband then sewer and water — should be completed by Dec. 31 with a presentation to the board in January.
He said in the future, the plan would be to have it done by the end of October. He said that the firm is looking forward to establishing a long-term relationship with the utility.
Rate Increases
Chief Executive Officer Michael Williford said that there is a 23 percent increase across the board for energy and explained that only six-to-eight-percent of the bill actually goes to NU to cover expenses at the local utility.
He said there is an increased cost for natural gas, coal, and the transmission of electricity as other forms of energy. He said with the fuel cost adjustment, the bill that would have been $140 last year would be $170 now.
Board Meetings
The October meeting will be held the fourth Tuesday as usual, which is Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. The November meeting was set for Thanksgiving week, but the board agreed to move it to Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. There will not be a meeting for the month of December.
