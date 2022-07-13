Over the course of a year, the impact of Tennova Healthcare – Newport adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Beyond clinical care, Tennova Healthcare – Newport is a major employer and regularly invests resources to expand and enhance the services available locally. The overall community benefit each year is significant and totaled more than $44.8 million in 2021.
Last year, the hospital and clinics delivered care at more than 78,960 patient visits as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care. The hospital has supported COVID inpatients since March 2020 while sustaining all of its other medical services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, vaccine doses were provided and outpatients were treated with monoclonal antibodies, helping them avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.
Employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support more than 23,000 emergency department visits, more than 2,100 inpatients and performed more than 3,400 surgeries. We also delivered joy to local families as more than 160 babies were born.
As Tennova Healthcare – Newport works to continuously meet patients’ needs, it also gives back to Cocke County and surrounding areas. Tennova Healthcare – Newport provided over $7.1 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $2.1 million paid in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services.
