MORRISTOWN—The Lakeway Area Association of REALTORS® (LAAR) installed it’s 2021 Officers and Directors in a private ceremony adhering to social distance guidelines.
Gary Roberts, with Crye-Leike Lakeway West was sworn in as the incoming President. Roberts has been in real estate since 2004 and is a graduate of Morristown West. Roberts has been involved in real estate since the 70’s as his father, Roy Roberts was a real estate developer. He served as Vice President of the association in 2020 and has also served on several committees.
Don Fabrikant with Country Living Realty in Parrottsville was installed as the Vice President. Fabrikant served as Director on the board for the past two years. Currently the association bylaws state that after a one-year term as Vice President, Fabrikant will automatically advance to the LAAR presidency in 2022.
Paul LeBel with LeBel Commercial, was installed for second term as Secretary/Treasurer and Immediate Past President Greta Clark was installed to also serve on the Executive Committee.
Directors Siobhan Elkins, Elite Realty Group; Greg Hurst, Hurst Real Estate & Auction, Rhonda Sams, RE/MAX Real Estate Ten; Jess Weston, Weichert, REALTORS, Tiger Real Estate, and Seth Voelker, Jackson Real Estate & Auction were also installed.
Director Siobhan Elkins was also awarded the 2020 President’s Award for her work as the 2020 MLS Chair. The President’s Award is presented each year to the member who has contributed above and beyond to the association during the year.
