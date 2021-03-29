NEWPORT—The Cocke County Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility and offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination in the community.
Cocke County is now vaccinating all residents 16 and older. The Cocke County Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call 866-442-5301.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 16 and older. Individuals 16 and older may call 866-442-5301 or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine. You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Beginning March 31st, the Cocke County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cocke County Health Department will be open to provide vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays each week.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” said Emma Davis, Cocke County Health Director. “The more people in Cocke County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Cocke County Health Department reminds all Cocke County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan focuses on those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19. Learn what phase of the vaccination plan you’re in at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
