NEWPORT—The County General Committee met last week to continue their talks on the implementation of a county wheel tax. After a lengthy discussion, the committee chose to send two resolutions to the full County Legislative Body (CLB) for a vote.
Both resolutions call for a $60 wheel tax with $50 from each tagged vehicle going to build a county justice center, and the other $10 being sent to the Highway Department for capital projects.
Resolution one requests that the body hold a vote to implement the tax at their next meeting on Monday, March 21. In order for the resolution to pass, a two-thirds majority vote would be needed in two consecutive meetings. Commissioner Gayla Blazer made the motion to create this resolution, which was provided a second by commissioner Gary Carver, who was sitting in for fellow 7th District representative, Kyle Shute.
Commissioner Norman Smith created the second resolution, which calls for the body to vote to place the wheel tax on an upcoming ballot. His motion was given a second by Blazer. The option could appear on the May Republican Primary ballot if commissioners provide their approval. Both received unanimous approval from the members that were present.
Scott Gibson, Senior Vice President of Cumberland Securities, spoke to the committee about their options when trying to secure funding for a new justice center. Gibson said the county’s total debt will stand at $14.8 million once all the payments are made after this year.
Gibson told the committee that current projections have the county out of debt by 2030. He said the goal for the county is to find a way to get to 2029 without incurring any other debt besides expenses associated with a justice center.
“The revenue coming into the debt service fund will pay for things after 2029, but you have to find a way to get there,” Gibson said.
“You don’t want to use all the revenue in that fund for one project. You could use the revenue, but for the next 30 years there is nothing else you can do because you would be using every dollar from that fund.
“That means no school projects, HVACs, paving, no anything can be done for 30 years. I don’t think it’s fair to put the burden on that fund for 30 years for just one project. We’re going to have to figure out some happy medium.”
Gibson brought three options for the committee to review, each featuring a 30-year payback period of either $40 million, $50 million or $60 million. He said the $40 million dollar option would suit Cocke County better. The $60 million option would limit future projects for the county.
“Cocke County is probably in its best financial position today then its been in ever. I’ve been doing this here for 30 years and you all are in great shape when you look back over that time period. This commission and previous county commissions need to be congratulated for funding projects without debt. You still have to borrow for big projects but getting away from smaller projects has slowly but surely put you in better shape. In six more years you will be out of debt. Obviously there are projects you have to do, but you can set yourself up to be in great financial position to do them.”
With a wheel tax being the main option for covering payments on a sizable loan, Gibson provided additional data on the amount the tax would need to be to cover the annual figure. He estimated that there are currently 35,000 vehicles in Cocke County that would fall under a wheel tax. Gibson said a tax of $65 would cover expenditures without being a heavy burden to residents.
“There are around 35,000 vehicles in Cocke County and some will be given exemptions. It would take a wheel tax of $65 to pay all $2.3 million per year on the $40 million option. That amount would get you right where you need to be. The debt service fund would be freed up in 2030 and could be used to finance other projects. $65 on a wheel tax is not unreasonable given other wheel taxes across the state.”
Gibson noted that a wheel tax provides a more diverse revenue stream for the county. The money generated from the tax flows in all year round. A tax of $65 would amount to around $5 per month for every vehicle owner.
Commissioner Norman Smith asked if it would be possible to lower the wheel tax amount and still be able to cover the annual payments. Commissioner Forest Clevenger agreed with Smith saying the county would prefer to stick to a $50 tax if one must be implemented.
“A $50 wheel tax would generate around $1.6 million in revenue, and we are currently paying $2.2 million toward the debt service fund right now,” Clevenger said. “The fifth year of payments on $50 million is comparable to the current debt service payment amount. I think we could make the $50 option work.”
Estimates show that $50 million would construct a justice center while also leaving funds to refurbish the County Courthouse.
Gibson reviewed the numbers and said the $50 wheel tax could work. He said the only other option would be a property tax increase of 25 cents to cover the borrowed amount.
“It takes more than a $50 wheel tax to pay for the project, it’s more like $82 at $50 million,” Gibson said. “However, $50 does get you enough money to get to the point that the old debt pays off and once that occurs you can use a good chunk of that money in addition to the wheel tax to pay off the debt service. There will still be a few dollars left to do other things with. If you fail to pass the wheel tax you’re looking at a 25 cents tax increase to pay for things.”
Commissioner Gary Carver said the county only has four options when considering how to best move forward with a county justice center. Those options are do nothing, increase property taxes, implement a wheel tax or cut services.
“Personally its better for me to vote for a property tax increase because I have a small piece of property,” Carver said. I also get the benefits of city fire and recreation departments as services. A wheel tax is the most fair way to move forward with this.”
Commissioner Blazer told the committee that roads in the county must be considered when proposing a wheel tax. “Some of this has to go to roads,” Blazer said. “If we do a resolution, I guarantee it wont pass if it all goes to the jail.” Her motion to allocate $10 to the Highway Department was made in part due to requests for funding made by other commissioners.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam asked for any remaining American Rescue Plan funds to be spent on paving. The rising cost of fuel and asphalt makes matters worse for the Highway Department.
Gibson told the committee that the interest rate on a bond is currently at 3.5%, but given the troubles in Europe, rates could change in the coming months and years.
“Today the rate would be 3%, but looking forward expect a 3.5% rate if decision is made in the coming months. If decide to move forward next year it could be 4%. A $40 million project now could cost you $45 million two years from now. Interest rates are up 1% since January 1, which is a substantial increase over 60 days.”
The CLB will consider both resolutions when they meet next March 21. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.