NEWPORT—Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open their Cocke County house.
On Monday, November 29 at 4 p.m., the nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting at the home located in Newport. The event will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials and end with a tour of the home.
All who have supported or partnered with Isaiah 117 House Cocke County are welcome to attend. For location and more information, please visit www.facebook.com/isaiah117cockecountyTN or contact Krystie Vance at 865-705-8052.
“We are so grateful to this community for their support and for helping to make this dream become a reality for Cocke County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.
“We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer, worked on this project, or have given financially – to be a part of this exciting day. This house will change the story for children who are awaiting foster placement in Cocke County.”
About Isaiah 117 House
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.
Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and Florida, Georgia, and Texas. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.
