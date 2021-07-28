Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is excited to announce that she has teamed up with the United States Vietnam War Commemoration to recognize and honor Vietnam era veterans and their families living in Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
The Vietnam War Commemoration is a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began on Memorial Day in 2012 and will run through Veterans Day in 2025. The main goal of this commemoration is to find and honor Vietnam veterans for their service to the nation. As part of this, participating Vietnam veterans and their families will be eligible to receive a lapel pin and certificate of special recognition.
Constituents can fill out a short form online to receive their commemorative lapel pin and certificate of recognition on Congresswoman Harshbarger’s website. Once submitted, the Vietnam veteran or qualifying family member on their behalf will be contacted by our office. For veterans without internet access, please call the Congresswoman’s Morristown District office at (423) 254-1400 to participate.
