NEWPORT—Three people sustained injuries following a two-car vehicle accident that occurred on Cosby Highway in front of Pizza Hut on Monday, Dec. 21.
Several first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Cosby Highway and Sequoyah Drive, concerning the accident just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Patrolman Joshyua Shults reported that he observed one vehicle that was stationary on Cosby Highway and another vehicle that crashed into the corner of Pizza Hut.
Officers spoke with Owen Bush, 21, Newport, who said he was traveling north on Cosby Highway when he accelerated his speed to avoid getting stopped by the red light at the intersection near Weigel’s.
Bush then crashed into a 2020 Dodge Charger operated by Tammy Gentry, 57, Newport, who was leaving the Taco Bell parking lot. The Newport Fire Department was called to the scene in order to extricate Gentry from her vehicle.
According to the report, Bush denied driving the vehicle at first, but later admitted he was the driver.
Bush and his passenger, Kelly Wentworth, 28, Newport, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Newport Medical Center.
Ptl. Shults reported that Pizza Hut sustained nearly $10,000 worth of damage.
Gentry sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Newport Medical Center as well, but was later airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center due to her critical injuries.
Bush was cited at the scene for failure to exercise due care, filing false reports, driving while license revoked and violation of financial responsibility.
