The Cocke County Farm Bureau Women, the Board of Directors, customer service representatives (csr) and agents all contributed a total of 179 pounds of food items as part of the Farm Bureau Gives Back Project.
The food will be donated to a local food ministry that serves daily meals to those in need. Pictured above with the food items are Gloria Cureton, Patty Stuart, Sabrina Renner, Sallie Davis, Vickie Turner and Farm Bureau Board Secretary, CSR & health representative, Karen Winstead.
