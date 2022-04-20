NEWPORT—County General Committee members gave their stamp of approval last week for the Newport-Cocke County Senior Center for Senior Social Services to move forward with their building project.
Going a step further, they also voted to allow the county to partner with the group, if feasible, on a larger scale project. Commissioner Norman Smith made the motion to create a resolution supporting the project, which was given a second by commissioner Gayla Blazer.
The group operated under the name Hope Project before transitioning to NCC Senior Social Services. COVID kept the project from advancing, but the group is now ready to move toward their ultimate goal of bringing all senior services under one roof. The building will sit on land donated by the county off Cope Boulevard in Newport.
Retired judge Ben W. Hooper, II spoke to the committee as a representative of the group. Hooper said that most senior related services were housed in the Tanner building until the tornado in 2011 damaged the structure. Each of the organizations were left searching for a new home, while seniors were left without many options.
“I’m a senior citizen, and If I had to go somewhere I wouldn’t know where to go or who to talk to. Even though I’ve been involved with this process, I’m still kind of unaware,” Hooper said.
“COVID has been terribly detrimental to this and we tried to hold on to everything that we’ve accomplished and we have. We have estimates of the cost, which may have changed some, we’ve had geological work completed and architectural plans finished.
“We’re down to what people usually get to, which is the money, and where do we get it? We are applying for a loan, applying for grants and trying all sorts of ways to get money.”
Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority asked Jeanne Birdwell to coordinate with all of the county’s agencies to bring them into one center. A grant was written at the same time, which enabled Conagra to partner with county agencies to help eradicate hunger.
Birdwell has spearheaded the effort to bring organizations like Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services, Douglas Cherokee and the Senior Center into a single facility.
County officials have tentatively planned to spend $2 million in COVID funds on a county building to house the Election Commission and other offices. The building would also be used as a meeting space and for storage.
Birdwell said NCC Senior Social Services would be willing to work with the county to share a building or even be neighbors on the property.
“If you’re going to do a building, we would be willing to work together to help you with your building or even be in the same place and be neighbors. You could use some of our facility and vice versa,” Birdwell said.
“Second Harvest, Douglas Cherokee and Save the Children came together to form the group that sought to cover all of the social agencies in the county. Some have found other arrangements, but Douglas Cherokee, Head Start offices, SCHAS and the Senior Center, which provides meals to senior citizens, have signed on to locate in the building. It is a minimal lease, but just enough to cover what will be owed on the loan.”
The USDA loan the group is seeking would be for $1.5 million over a 40 year payback period. Birdwell said the interest rate initially offered was 0%. Several groups spent time delivering food to seniors during the pandemic when they were unable to meet in person.
“Delivering meals during COVID we saw the horrific situations that many are living in,” Birdwell said. “We got the original grant to see where the needs were and decided a building was necessary. There is so much we need but aren’t supplying because these organizations are scattered.”
Committee chairman Forest Clevenger said this project could open the door to many partnerships. He suggested the county, Senior Services and possibly even Cocke County E-911 could possibly use the space in the future. Clevenger said it would be “great to make this an intergovernmental” project.
Commissioner Gary Carver noted that it would be less expensive to build one large structure than two smaller buildings. He said the fact that NCC Senior Social Services can secure their own funding is a major plus moving forward.
“When a community has things like this, it’s better to have it all at a hub instead of scattered all over the place. It makes things easier on the people you serve no matter what it is,” Carver said.
“I thought the best thing to do was bring it before the committee because this group has something that most people who come before us don’t, and that is revenue. They have money to put forward and they are just asking to partner. There is a need for it in the community and to address it with part of our building project or adjacent to the project, is a good place to start thinking.”
The full County Legislative Body will give their approval before an actual resolution can be drafted. No timetable has been established for when the county or Senior Social Services will begin the build process on their individual or even combined facility. The loan process and approval from USDA will be the first step in the process for the social services group.
