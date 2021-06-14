COCKE COUNTY—The local Equalization Board started meeting June 1 and will continue to meet through June 22. New assessment change notices were mailed to some local property owners in late May.
These were notices and not bills. Only property owners with changes in their property status, such as new ownership, greenbelts, business owners, new construction, additions, garages, etc. received a notice.
Citizens with questions may come by or call the office Property Assessors Office at 423-623-7024. Property owners can also request an appointment to meet with the Equalization Board to discuss their concerns.
