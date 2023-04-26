Maybe he was living out a boyhood dream of being a heavy equipment operator.
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday to a complaint that initially came in as kids trying to steal construction equipment in the area of Rankin Road where a new route 35 is being constructed. Upon arrival, per the incident report, a large excavator, a Caterpillar 374F to be precise, was swinging around and the scoop was scraping the ditch. And it was no kid operating it.
Deputy Jacob Sullivan, per his report, proceeded to activate his lights and siren to alert the operator of the heavy equipment, identified as Morris Alan Riland Jr., 38, who initially stated he worked for the county. However, he shortly thereafter admitted he was not a county employee.
Riland went on to tell Deputy Sullivan he had been jumped by a group of people and was going to take the machine over there. Riland was observed by Sullivan to have slurred speech. Riland indicated he would consent to field sobriety testing, however, after several requests, he failed to get down from the excavator and had to be assisted to the ground by responding deputies.
Once on the ground, Riland is reported to have resisted efforts to handcuff him and once he was on the ground the odor of alcohol was detected. He was placed in the back of the patrol car and consented to a blood draw under Tennessee Implied Consent.
Damage was observed to the roadway and track marks leading from Rankin Road to the area of the excavator. Blalock Construction was contacted and the company stated someone would send somebody to reach out. However, after several hours, nobody from Blalock had shown up to pursue theft charges for the excavator.
Riland was transported to Priority Ambulance where a blood draw was conducted. Riland was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with disorderly conduct, DUI second offense, resisting and vandalism.
Caterpillar machinery keys were recovered from Riland and entered into evidence.
(0) comments
