Maybe he was living out a boyhood dream of being a heavy equipment operator.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday to a complaint that initially came in as kids trying to steal construction equipment in the area of Rankin Road where a new route 35 is being constructed. Upon arrival, per the incident report, a large excavator, a Caterpillar 374F to be precise, was swinging around and the scoop was scraping the ditch. And it was no kid operating it.

