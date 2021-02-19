NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges after he was found operating a lawn mower on West Broadway Street while under the influence on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Newport Police Officers identified the male as Christopher Green, 55, Frosty Lane. Green was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of light law, unregistered vehicle and failure to exercise due care.
On Tuesday, Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed Green operating a John Deere lawn mower without any functioning lights on West Broadway Street.
At that time, officers made contact with Green who had an odor of alcohol about his person, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.
According the report, Green admitted to consuming a “quart” of alcohol, Four Loko and tequila. When questioned why he was traveling on a lawn mower while it was raining outside, Green advised, “I needed to get more beer.”
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Green and he performed poorly on all tests given. Green consented to a breathalyzer test and results showed his blood alcohol content was .128.
Green was arrested without further incident.
