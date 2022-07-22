NEWPORT—Over the course of a year, the impact of Tennova Healthcare – Newport adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Beyond clinical care, Tennova Healthcare – Newport is a major employer and regularly invests resources to expand and enhance the services available locally. The overall community benefit each year is significant and totaled more than $44.8 million in 2021.

Last year, the hospital and clinics delivered care at more than 78,960 patient visits as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care. The hospital has supported COVID inpatients since March 2020 while sustaining all of its other medical services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, vaccine doses were provided and outpatients were treated with monoclonal antibodies, helping them avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.

