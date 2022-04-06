NEWPORT—Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services (SCHAS) continues to serve Cocke County’s elderly and those with disabilities in a wide variety of ways. SCHAS has been providing in-home care and care in long-term facilities since 1970. The organization provides services centered on helping individuals remain in their homes and postpone, or eliminate, the need for more costly institutional care.
SCHAS sponsors the Cocke County Citizenship Award that was presented to City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III. Tim Howell, SCHAS CEO, spoke at the mayor’s award banquet last week. He spoke on the community’s need for SCHAS and the measures being taken to meet those needs.
“In 2021 we served 147 people from this county, and the one thing I want you to realize about those older adults is that they probably aren’t out in the community very much,” Howell said.
“They are probably in their homes trying to make it and do the things they want to do inside of their homes so they can stay there. We hire caregivers and send them into those homes, and they help do homemaker services and personal care services so that person can stay in their home. They become their friends, family and all of those things.”
Over the last year SCHAS caregivers have provided 9,488 hours of service to Cocke County residents. The company now serves individuals in 20 counties across east Tennessee.
SCHAS is on track to serve a record number this year and never stopped providing services during the pandemic.
In addition to companionship and personal care, SCHAS also provides transportation services and grocery shops for their clientele. The grocery service was newly created just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in Cocke County and across the country.
Howell still remembers one of the first calls he received from an individual in need of the service.
“One of the first calls I had was from a lady coming out of the hospital, and the Office on Aging told her we were doing this. She called us up and I was taking the order and we got to the food and she said, ‘I’ll take whatever you got. I’ve been in the hospital for three weeks and have nothing in my home.’
“I said no ma’am you need to tell me what you want because we’re going to the grocery store for you and will pick up the food and bring it to you. She said, ‘I have nothing in my home can you just bring me something?’ I said let’s start at the dairy section. Do you need milk? She said ‘Yes, I need milk because I cleaned out my refrigerator and it was bad.’ I said ma’am, do you want 1%, 2% or whole?
“She started sobbing and said, ‘You mean I get a choice?’ That’s what it means when you’re an elderly person and you can’t get out to go grocery shopping. You still want a choice and you still want dignity.”
When Howell delivered the food, he said that both he and the elderly woman shared tears because it was a life changing experience for both of them.
SCHAS strives to be a resource for the entire community through the services they provide. Howell thanked Mayor Dykes for his work to make the community a better place.
“We appreciate you Mayor Dykes for allowing us to come and celebrate with you the great work that you have done. Communities don’t just happen, they are made, and you have helped to make this community. Your parents helped make this community, and you have a legacy in your family. It has been great to be a part of this day.”
Several of the SCHAS board members, including Cocke/Jefferson County Director Amy Coldwell, were present to celebrate with Dykes. For more information about SCHAS or the services they provide, visit https://schas.org/ or call 865-940-1545.
