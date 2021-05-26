NEWPORT—Two individuals are facing drug charges after they were found in possession of 5.3 ounces of Methamphetamine and three grams of suspected Fentanyl.
Deputy Joshua Malone was assisting the Newport Police Department with the return of two runaway juveniles at 302 Shag Road on May 23.
Upon arrival at the residence, a male standing near the front driver’s door or a red Ford SUV took off running behind the home.
A female subject, identified as April Toby, 29, 1020 Palmer Hollow Road, was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Toby was found to have an active warrant for Probation Violation, and was taken into custody.
Deputies walked to the backyard of the home where they found the male suspect in a patch of tall grass. He was identified as John Player, 27, 886 Baysinger Road, Newport.
Player was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of Cocke County Circuit Court. The Ford SUV was found to be stolen out of Knox County.
While searching the vehicle deputies found a Crown Royal bag in the driver’s seat. Inside the bag was a large clear bag containing 5.3 ounces of Methamphetamine, a small bag containing three grams of suspected Fentanyl, a large quantity of small baggies used for the illegal sale of narcotics, a scale and $1,153 in cash. Another $344 was found on Player’s person.
Deputies were unable to determine who the bag belonged to due to it being in reaching distance to both parties.
They were both charged with Manufacture, Delivery, Sale of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Acts. Player was additionally charge with Theft over $1,000.
