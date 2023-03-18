Construction of the Newport Bypass is underway in full force, and that construction will lead to a detour starting Monday, March 20. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), part of Highway 321 (State Route 35) will be closed for several months.

The detour will deter Highway 321 traffic from the Highway 160 intersection to St. Tide Hollow Road, so the new road can be tied in with the existing road. Traffic will be diverted onto Old Greeneville Highway, which has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Motorists are urged to use caution.

