The Tennessee Department of Transportation has set up a sign to warn motorists of the detour that it is set to begin on Monday. Traffic will be diverted onto Old Greeneville Highway for the next few months while work on the Newport Bypass continues.
Construction signs are visible near the intersection Highway 160 and State Route 35 (Highway 321). The Newport Bypass project will cause traffic that would usually take State Route 35 to detoured down Old Greeneville Highway for the next few months.
Construction of the Newport Bypass is underway in full force, and that construction will lead to a detour starting Monday, March 20. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), part of Highway 321 (State Route 35) will be closed for several months.
The detour will deter Highway 321 traffic from the Highway 160 intersection to St. Tide Hollow Road, so the new road can be tied in with the existing road. Traffic will be diverted onto Old Greeneville Highway, which has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Motorists are urged to use caution.
The Newport Bypass will be 4.75 miles of newly aligned road and includes four concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on State Route 35 to St. Tide Hollow Road. The road is a major corridor from Greeneville to Maryville, and the intention of the bypass is to create a safer, more efficient route for the road to pass through Newport, according to TDOT.
Currently, drivers taking State Route 35 must pass through downtown Newport, but with the completion of the bypass, traffic can bypass the busy downtown area.
The new alignment of State Route 35 will begin 250 feet east of State Route 9’s intersection with Thinwood Drive. It is slated to include four 12-foot travel lanes in each direction with a center 12-foot turn lane and 12-foot shoulders. It will extend east from the intersection of State Route 9 (US-70) to Rankin Road approximately 2.4 miles.
Then from Rankin Road to the project terminus, just south of St. Tide Hollow Road, approximately 2.3 miles, the proposed roadway will include an interim two 12-foot travel lanes with one lane in each direction with 12-foot shoulders on a four-lane divided right-of-way (ROW). As traffic demand increases in that area, TDOT purchased enough ROW to construct additional lanes.
Two of the four bridges will be located along the five-lane section with the first bridge crossing Stinking Creek and the second bridge crossing Lisega Boulevard, Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Pigeon River. The two bridges along the interim two-lane section will consist of one crossing the French Broad River Flood Channel and the other crossing the French Broad River.
There are also two proposed sign installations at the intersections of State Route 35 and State Route 9 (US-70) and at the intersection of State Route 35 and State Route 32 (US-25E).
