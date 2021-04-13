COCKE COUNTY—Budget Committee members met Monday afternoon to begin building a county budget for the new fiscal year.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, has compiled budget requests from each department head to create a first draft of the 2021-22 budget.
In its current state, the budget has an unassigned fund balance of $326,679 in the county’s general fund.
Based of McGaha’s calculations, one penny of the tax rate in the new year will equate to $61,293.
Many of the budget requests made by department heads remained the same as the 2020-21 budget. Increases in insurance costs and step raises have been built in to handle additional costs each department will incur.
The budget for the Sheriff’s Office remained relatively the same, with one small exception. The office wants to hire one new deputy, but will cut overtime costs from the budget to cover the added expense.
The same budget as the previous fiscal year was also submitted for the County Jail. The Sheriff has asked for six additional guards for the county jail. McGaha said this request is made each year.
“The additional positions are for corrections officers in the jail,” McGaha said. “They ask for this each year because the inspector said the positions are needed. It’s difficult to find the funds to cover six positions. With the exception of those guards the budget request is the same as last year.”
The Highway Department and Civil Defense budget requests each featured increases in salary for either workers or department heads.
McGaha said a request was made for a 5% increase in pay for workers at the highway department. Typically the county doesn’t give individual raises, but instead will give raises across the board.
The Civil Defense budget request came with an increase in salary for EMA Director Joe Esway.
Committee members will meet with each department head on Thursday, April 22 to discuss their requests.
The Committee will meet with the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 26.
Committee member and CLB commissioner Norman Smith asked McGaha to prepare two additional budgets that feature a 2% and 3% raise for county employees.
Angela Huskey-Grooms and Rich Lloyd asked McGaha to research the average annual salary/hourly pay rate of county employees.
The committee is concerned that a surge in job openings may cause county employees to seek higher paying jobs.
“Places are hiring at much higher wages than what starting positions are paying here in the county,” said Clay Blazer, County Legislative Body chair and committee member.
“If we are not careful the job market will be too far out in advance of us, but we also can’t break the bank with these positions either.”
Smith noted that there are currently more jobs than people actively seeking employment.
Blazer said the county needs to find a way to be more competitive with pay rates to avoid losing employees and leaving departments short-staffed.
