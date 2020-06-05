COSBY—Two people are recovering from wounds they sustained in a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Cosby.
At 3:53 a.m. on June 4, deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 4611 Catons Grove Road in reference to the incident.
When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with Aaron Lowery who said he and his girlfriend, Althea Ball, were asleep in the bedroom of their home when he heard a loud boom from outside the residence.
Lowery told deputies he started hurting and was bleeding from the right side of his chest. He also saw that Ball had been grazed by a bullet on her back.
Deputies found that someone had shot through the bedroom window of the home.
At the time of the shooting there were two small children in the bedroom that were also asleep. They were not injured in the incident.
First Call EMS transported Lowery to Smoky Mountain Elementary where he was loaded into a helicopter and flown to UT Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
