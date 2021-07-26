The Brushy Mountain Bear Club will hold a fish fry on Saturday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bear Club Pavilion on Round Mountain Road in Del Rio.
The menu includes fish, potatoes, cole slaw, pork-n-beans and hush puppies for $10, or hot dogs, chili and chips for $5. Drinks are included. Entertainment for the afternoon will include Stone Mountain Band, Cory Smith, and The Smith Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.