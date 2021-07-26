Ramp Festival this Saturday
The Brushy Mountain Bear Club Ramp Festival will be held this Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the club’s pavilion located at the base of Round Mountain. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of good food, music and fun.

The Brushy Mountain Bear Club will hold a fish fry on Saturday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bear Club Pavilion on Round Mountain Road in Del Rio.

The menu includes fish, potatoes, cole slaw, pork-n-beans and hush puppies for $10, or hot dogs, chili and chips for $5. Drinks are included. Entertainment for the afternoon will include Stone Mountain Band, Cory Smith, and The Smith Family.

