Only three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cocke County on November 22. In the past seven days, there have been 44 new cases reported, up marginally from the 40 cases reported in the seven days prior.
Over those seven days, the county has averaged 34 COVID tests per day, with a 7.1% positive rate. There have been 109 COVID-related fatalities in the county and 150 hospitalizations.
As of November 22, there were 75 active COVID cases reported in the county. Cocke County has cleared the 50% threshold for vaccinations with 45.9% of the county’s population being fully vaccinated.
