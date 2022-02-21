NEWPORT—The Health Council is in need of a grant writer to bring a Project Diabetes project to Cocke County. Being a distressed county, Cocke County becomes a stronger candidate for the project, if a grant writer can outline goals such as healthy food accessibility or healthy living strategies, such as making physical activity an integral and routine part of life.
Contact the Cocke County Health Department for more information.
In other Health Council news, a motion was passed to unfreeze the dental account and move funds into it. The account, normally used for dental referrals and serviced by Matthew Kickliter, was dormant for a while.
Public Health Educator Airika Actouka is in schools this week educating students and teachers on the dangers of vaping.
Former Chamber of Commerce Operations Manager Jennifer Ellison has joined the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition, or C-5. She gave a presentation on her efforts to bring third graders up to the standard reading level.
A COVID-19 emotional support line is available for Tennesseans working in education, healthcare or first responder roles which have been made more stressful since the beginning of the pandemic. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached at (888) 642-7886.
Operation Hope will be hosting a free financial management workshop at the Tanner Building, March 8 from 6:30 to 7:30. Attendants receive a free food box.
There will be a litter clean-up April 2 with Keep Cocke County Beautiful. Cigarettes and vaporizer cartridges are especially bad right now.
The next meeting of the Health Council will be March 15 at the Tanner Building in Newport.
