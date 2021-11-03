Newport Police officers were dispatched to the convenience center at 965 Morrell Springs in reference to a death. Officer Brandon Cassady arrived and spoke with Benny Huff who found a male face down near a stack of tires and was cold to the touch.
The deceased male was identified as Jody Jenkins, and appeared to have been there overnight for an undetermined amount of time.
Officers spoke with Crystal Collingsworth, who stated that she dropped Jenkins off before the Convenience Center closed on November 1. The investigation is ongoing.
