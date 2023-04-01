Hammonds new general manager

The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) board of directors are shown with the utility’s new general manager. From left are board member Blake Briggs, Board President Gary Hammonds, General Manager Clint Hammonds, and board members Robert Overholt, Sharon Hayes and Rusty James.

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

The board of directors for Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) approved the fiscal year 2024 budget resolution and budget during the monthly meeting on Thursday morning. The board also voted to hire Clint Hammonds as general manager of the utility effective April 1 to replace General Manager Tommy Bible who retired at the end of the day on March 31.

The board also set the general manager’s salary, which will be effective at noon on March 31. Board members also agreed to give Hammonds five weeks vacation. Previously at JCCUD he has had two weeks vacation each year in his role, but prior to coming to JCCUD he had four weeks vacation at Newport Utilities (NU).

