The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) board of directors are shown with the utility’s new general manager. From left are board member Blake Briggs, Board President Gary Hammonds, General Manager Clint Hammonds, and board members Robert Overholt, Sharon Hayes and Rusty James.
The board of directors for Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) approved the fiscal year 2024 budget resolution and budget during the monthly meeting on Thursday morning. The board also voted to hire Clint Hammonds as general manager of the utility effective April 1 to replace General Manager Tommy Bible who retired at the end of the day on March 31.
The board also set the general manager’s salary, which will be effective at noon on March 31. Board members also agreed to give Hammonds five weeks vacation. Previously at JCCUD he has had two weeks vacation each year in his role, but prior to coming to JCCUD he had four weeks vacation at Newport Utilities (NU).
Bible had only praise for Hammonds, and said that he believed he would do a wonderful job in the role and keep JCCUD running as it should.
In other business, the board agreed to enter into a consulting agreement with Bible, which will involve 25 hours per month for the remainder of the year. This is to help the transition for the new general manager into the role to go more smoothly.
The board approved the following:
Retaining Heath and Associates to update JCCUD’s transmission line O&M manual for $14,000 and JCCUD’s Distribution O&M manual for $3,300. Gave $1,000 to the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Research Foundation for fiscal year 2023.Reduced the cost of natural gas by $100,000 for all classes of customers for March 2023 from the UUG revenue generated during fiscal year 2023. Authorized the general manager to set the demand component during fiscal year 2024.Authorized the purchase of the Jefferson City Housing Authority (JCHA) natural gas lines up to the master meters for $1 after the known maintenance issues have been completed with reimbursements made for the maintenance.The property and casualty insurance for fiscal year 2024 was renewed at a cost of $384,612, which was an increase in cost over the premium costs last year, which were $346,527.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones reported that the transition to the new billing vendor has been completed and things seem to be going well.
Hammonds reported that the leak in the transmission line that was found during hydrostatic testing in the bore section of the pipe under the interstate has been repaired. He said that the line was pulled out in one piece and they will review it to determine the problem. He said that they may be able to recover some of the costs associated with having to replace the pipe from either the contractor who installed the line or from the supplier of the materials.
During discussions, board members asked if the propane truck that was involved in the crash had full coverage insurance. They were told it was covered and the insurance will be paying a little more than $142,000 to the utility for the totaled vehicle, which was several years old. A new truck is included in the budget for fiscal year 2024, and it will cost $239,000.
He said that workers’ compensation is covering the medical expenses for the truck driver.
“The good Lord had His hand on our system and our driver,” Bible said. “It could have been so much worse. We are so thankful He was looking out for us.”
The next regular board meeting is set for April 27 at 9 a.m.
