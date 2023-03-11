Travis Stuart booking photo

Travis Stuart

 Cocke County Sheriff's Office

A rock, a Dewalt drill and a thrown knife all reportedly came into play during a recent response from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to a reported domestic disturbance in Cosby.

According to his report, Deputy Rodney Hazelwood, along with other deputies, were dispatched to 3806 Holders Grove in Cosby on Tuesday and were advised that a male, later identified as Travis Wade Stuart, 47, had used a rock and hit a female in the head with it. It was learned at the time that Stuart was hiding in the garage and was wanted on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County.

