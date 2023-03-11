A rock, a Dewalt drill and a thrown knife all reportedly came into play during a recent response from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to a reported domestic disturbance in Cosby.
According to his report, Deputy Rodney Hazelwood, along with other deputies, were dispatched to 3806 Holders Grove in Cosby on Tuesday and were advised that a male, later identified as Travis Wade Stuart, 47, had used a rock and hit a female in the head with it. It was learned at the time that Stuart was hiding in the garage and was wanted on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Cocke County.
The female, Rebecca Williamson, per the report, stated Stuart hit her in her left hand and in the back of the head with a rock just outside the garage door. In her written statement, per the report, she stated she attempted to give Stuart back his belongings on several occasions and at that time she states Stuart hit her with the rock and struck her arms and legs with a Dewalt drill. She further advised Stuart had a firearm that he kept in his bedroom.
Deputies then, according to the report, surrounded the house, knocked on the door and yelled several times and yelled for Stuart’s mother to come to the door. When looking through the window, no movement was seen inside the house. Chief Deputy Doug Atkins arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the homeowner.
Deputies made entry into the home from the garage door that was unlocked. K9 Officer Jacob Damron gave several commands and then sent K9 Wubba into the garage to search for Stuart. Deputies then checked the door and noticed that the glass had been broken out and deputies were able to open that door.
According to the report, deputies then noticed another door and when Damron opened it, a large knife was thrown at him, which almost struck him in the face.
Entry was then made into the home and several commands were given. Per the report, the kitchen, dining area and living room were all cleared before deputies found three more closed doors. Two of the rooms were cleared. A female, Stuart’s mother, announced she was in the bathroom and was advised to open the door and was then advised to pull back the shower curtains. She then shut the door.
Hazelwood then checked a bedroom that was forced open and found a closet that was unlocked where Stuart was hiding and was advised several times to show his hands, but according to the report, refused to do so. Hazelwood then deployed the taser and struck Stuart in the right leg.
Other deputies then attempted to place Stuart in custody when Hazelwood noticed two knives on Stuart, which were removed from his waist.
Stuart was finally placed in handcuffs and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault-domestic, resisting officer/arrest and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.