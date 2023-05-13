Editor’s note: Today we kick off what we hope will be a recurring feature we’re calling “Heart of the Community” to recognize the regular folks who make a difference in our community.
Ini Budi, owner of Milanos Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Newport is well known for his kind deeds. But he is also known to teach others lessons in kindness too. He has fed hundreds of people for free and continues to do so at his restaurant located at 465 W. Broadway Street. Recently someone broke into his his restaurant after hours, but Budi does not want to press charges. As an immigrant coming to America with nothing, he understands hard times.
‘I didn’t eat for three days’
Budi understands hard times on a very personal level. In 1999 Budi came to Seattle, Washington, from Indonesia. He was only 19 years old and he wanted to come to America for a better opportunity. His mother didn’t have a lot of money but she pawned her small farm and gave him $20 in cash.
Budi had a three-night bus ride from Seattle to Nebraska where he had a job lined up. There was no money left for food after the bus fare. “I didn’t eat for three days. All I drank was water. I didn’t speak any English either and the bus transfers were very confusing. I prayed a lot,” Budi said. “And I didn’t know my first paycheck would be held back for two weeks either, presenting more of a challenge. But people helped me. And now I help others.”
Working two jobs and long hours
Budi began to work from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at his first job. He found a second job from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. and worked both for five years. He paid his mother back and began to save his money. Though times were hard, Budi never gave up. Throughout his struggles, he has worked very hard to be where he is today. “But I can’t take it with me. I live a simple life,” Budi said.
Budi has also invested in several rental properties to ensure decent, affordable housing for tenants. He prefers not to evict people who can’t pay rent, but he still has to run his properties as a business. He has helped people move, preferring to give them the court fees for eviction if they will move on their own. In December he noticed a few tenants struggling between paying rent and buying Christmas presents for their children. He gave every tenant free rent that month.
Bringing people together on holidays
“I ended up in a divorce with my first wife with shared custody of my two boys. One day they came to me and said they didn’t want to come back. They wanted to stay with their mother full time and not see me anymore. I wished them the best and I had to accept that. On Christmas and Thanksgiving I was hit with the loneliness of missing them,” Budi said. “I don’t want anyone else to feel alone on the holidays, so I bring people together and I feed everyone.”
Never judge a book by its cover
Also recently, Budi parked his 23-year-old truck at work on a typical Thursday. A patron from the bar next door assumed it belonged to one of Budi’s customers or an employee. Mistaking the parking lines also, the patron asked him to have that “piece of trash” moved to park his new truck in. Rather than argue, Budi obliged and had his truck moved, giving the man with the new truck his parking space. And then Budi had the new truck towed away. Later, the man called and asked if Budi knew what happened to his truck. Budi gave the man a ride to the towing company in his old “piece of trash” truck. When the man did not have the money for the fees, Budi paid them. “We are all quick to judge by appearances and that is not right,” Budi said.
As far as the person who broke into the restaurant, Budi feels sorry for them and does not want to press charges. They took change and some food. “I want them to come back and see me. Please just ask me and I will help you, no questions asked,” Budi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.