Ini Budi

Ini Budi, owner of Milanos Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Newport.

 PHOTO BY JEANNIE BAITINGER

Editor’s note: Today we kick off what we hope will be a recurring feature we’re calling “Heart of the Community” to recognize the regular folks who make a difference in our community.

Ini Budi, owner of Milanos Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Newport is well known for his kind deeds. But he is also known to teach others lessons in kindness too. He has fed hundreds of people for free and continues to do so at his restaurant located at 465 W. Broadway Street. Recently someone broke into his his restaurant after hours, but Budi does not want to press charges. As an immigrant coming to America with nothing, he understands hard times.

