NEWPORT—35 more people have completed a two-day crisis response training course, held earlier this month and reaching full capacity at the Professional Development Center in Newport, the attendees of which have been added to a growing list of contacts who can be called upon to help individuals facing mental, physical or social crises.
The Crisis Response Committee is trained in psychological first aid, Red Cross disaster services, active shooter response and suicide prevention initiatives. In other references this group is also known as the Crisis Response Team.
Kristin Roberts, a social worker with Smoky Mountain Family Therapy, heads the Crisis Response Committee and told the Health Council on Tuesday that her committee is at peak activity following the workshops, which she called a success, saying that was grateful for cooperation in the community to help grow the Crisis Response Team.
“We found out what a great trainer that David Woody is,” she said, referring to the pastor of First United Methodist Church. “He offered this training for free.”
She said Woody is a representative of the International Critical Incident Foundation, and offered valuable information. She said a two-day workshop can be a time commitment, but that it is a thorough and substantial free training course.
“For example, we’re learning how to – across different disciplines – respond to a crisis in a brief, effective way,” Roberts said. “Some of us, being mental health people, you know, we’re used to maybe 45-minutes sessions, or an hour, whatever, but this is like a brief crisis response, intended for being able to respond in all different kinds of crises.”
She said participants in the group included first responders, law enforcement, fire department, pastors, mental health professionals, school counselors, emergency management, health department, workers from WestCare Foundation and others.
Marta Cogburn, a family nurse practitioner and director of Recovery Ministries said the diversity of participants in the course offered her a deeper understanding, too.
“To see a crisis situation from the perspective of all the disciplines gathered for this training was an invaluable learning exercise,” she said. “It changed my understanding of crisis management using a multidisciplinary approach.”
Roberts backed that observation.
“It was very well representative, speaking of collaboration in the community,” Roberts said. “The good news is our consciousness is raised, our skills are improving. The bad news is we still need to exist.”
Public Health Educator Airika Actouka said more educators having the training would be excellent, as well as more healthcare professionals.
“I had been told by Newport Pediatrics that they have to call Mobile Crisis like once a week,” Actouka said, “so to have those folks who are responding to those kids who are in crisis in that moment, and to have the skills and the training so that they can know how to deal with it, not escalate it, not create further trauma, and then to refer as appropriate—I definitely think we could do another one with more people. I think the community could use it.”
She said there was talk during the workshops among agencies, how they could help each other.
Roberts said the Crisis Response Team is updating its list of who is available in a crisis, including representatives within other organizations who are able to send specialized help, such as a licensed mental health professional.
“Say for instance, there’s an incident, or an accident or something like that, and maybe a few days after, somebody decides that the people involved should have a crisis debriefing or something like that, then these folks on that list have agreed to be available. It doesn’t have to be a big, organized response.”
Health Council Chair Bettye Carver said Roberts started the program years ago, with the Health Council, and brought the Crisis Response Committee to everyone’s attention.
“We were not recognized for a long time, having one,” Carver said. “She kept on working – working with the right people at the right times – and now, fortunately, the Crisis Response Committee is recognized and has been called in certain situations to help, so it’s been a continuing effort and Kristin keeps trying to hand it to somebody else, but it keeps coming back to her.”
Carver smiled as others laughed, and she thanked Roberts.
“Thank you for your commitment to it and what you’ve done,” she said. “It’s a great asset to our community, I think.”
Roberts nodded and leaned forward at her desk, with 17 other Health Council members and visitors in attendance.
“I don’t think we have to talk too much about why it needs to exist,” Roberts said. “Sadly, it was timely because of the recent crisis in the country.”
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley helped coordinate the space, which is in the same building where county school board meetings are normally held. Perfect Peace and Milano’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant fed the group.
Roberts said in an email that she would like to thank David Woody, C-5 for providing meals, WestCare for their financial support, Wellington for snacks, Cocke County Schools, the Health Council and the collaboration of many partners that makes the CRT possible.
Roberts said Woody is willing to offer the same class again, but that the next workshop will cover assisting groups in crisis, and take place sometime within the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.