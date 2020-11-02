NEWPORT—The Isaiah 117 House of Cocke County is excited to announce they are holding Volunteer Training on November 13 and November 14 at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. (Only one day of training is required)
To sign up, please use this link https://bit.ly/34EjLFV.
Cocke County began the process of bringing an Isaiah 117 House to the community in April 2019. With the generosity, love and support of Cocke County, Isaiah 117 House has been able to raise $145,000 to have a home debt free.
Isaiah 117 House is in the process of becoming a reality within the next 6 months. Isaiah 117 has property and now Clayton Homes has made a generous donation to honor one of their long-time employees who is retiring soon.
