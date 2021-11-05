COCKE COUNTY—James H. (Jim) Ripley has announced he is a Republican candidate for Chancellor (Judge) of the Chancery Court in the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts of Tennessee including the counties of Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke, Grainger and Blount. The current Chancellor, Telford E. Forgety, Jr., recently announced he will not seek an additional term for the seat.
Ripley earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law and was licensed to practice law in 1983. Since that time, he has continuously practiced in Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke, Grainger and Blount Counties with extensive experience in the Chancery Court.
Ripley has served by appointment of the Chancery Court as Special Master to hear testimony and provide legal opinions in complex legal matters. He is a past-President of the Sevier County Bar Association, a Member of the Tennessee Bar Association, and a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates.
In reference to his candidacy for Chancellor, Ripley said “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as Chancellor to the Citizens of the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts.
“I will bring 38 years’ experience with a focus on integrity, fairness and common sense in the finest tradition of my predecessors, Chester S. Rainwater, Jr. and Telford E. Forgety, Jr. I humbly ask for support from the citizens of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Grainger, and Blount Counties in the May 3, 2022 Republican Primary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.