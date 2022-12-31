With 2022 coming to a close, The Newport Plain Talk takes a look at some of the biggest local stories of the past year.
Manhunt and arrest of Gary Ball
The peaceful capture and arrest of Gary Ball on Dec. 9 brought to a conclusion an intense manhunt that had residents throughout Newport on edge. The drama included shots being fired by Ball at police and even pedestrians as bullets struck area businesses.
It began when the Newport Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a driver in a white car on East Broadway pointing a handgun at a female passenger. He was also reportedly waving the handgun out the window. When officers arrived on the scene, Ball refused to stop, then the pursuit began. While traveling along Highway 25-70, Ball fired shots at Cocke County deputies who were helping the NPD. He continued driving along East Highway 25-70, making several turns.
Ball shot at NPD officers near the intersection of Blazer Street and North Street, and officers returned fire. No one was struck by the gunfire. In scanner traffic, officers are heard saying that he had the laser pointed at them (which is to help with getting on target) and that he was pointing the gun in their direction.
Bullets struck Rocky Top Grafix at 622 North Street. There were bullet holes in the window, and bullets also struck the door frame. According to reports from the scene, as well as the E-911 recording, Ball shot toward a pedestrian. On scanner traffic, an officer can be heard saying, “he just shot at that pedestrian.” Dispatch repeatedly relayed messages to the officers from Ball, as he was apparently calling in to 911.
Reportedly, other shots were fired during the pursuit. In the scanner traffic, officers reported they were passing Stokely Memorial Library. The pursuit then continued until Ball reached Fairview Street. Officers were heard on the E-911 recording saying that he apparently had a flat tire. Police had reportedly tried using spike strips to stop the vehicle earlier.
Ball then exited the vehicle, and ran from the area. That afternoon Ball was located at a vacant home off Missionary Ridge Road in the Castle Heights community. He was reportedly hiding in an outbuilding. He responded to verbal commands and came out of the building with his hands up. He was taken into custody with the help of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation reveals irregularities at Newport Utilities
A long-anticipated investigative report released Nov. 30 by the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller uncovered some troubling issues at Newport Utilities.
According to the comptroller’s office, the investigation got underway after officials with the utility reported issues that they found questionable.
“The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, in conjunction with the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, investigated allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities. The investigation was initiated after Newport Utilities officials identified and reported the use of utilities funds for questionable purchases and work on private property, as well as deficiencies associated with the installation of broadband,” the report said.
The investigation was limited to selected records for the period of January 2015 through March 2020. The results of the investigation have been given to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, according to documents from the comptroller’s office.
From 2016 to 2020, the utilities approved and installed a broadband system in its service area. The office of the Comptroller of the Treasury’s Division of Local Government Finance, in accordance with Section 7-52-602, Tennessee Code Annotated, reviewed a detailed business plan for the utilities to provide internet services and in May 2017, LGF found that “due to certain assumptions and methodologies in the plan” which included not considering the impact of market competition, feasibility of the plan was undeterminable.
Glenn Ray, who served as general manager of NU, was put on administrative leave on Nov. 26, 2019, and he resigned on Jan. 22, 2020.
Record cold leads to unprecedented rolling blackouts
Record cold temperatures and blustery winds gave reason for everyone to bundle up over Christmas weekend and led to unprecedented rolling blackouts.
The US National Weather Service in Morristown said temperatures dropped as low as zero degrees, and with the wind gusts, the Lakeway area felt much colder. Some areas felt as cold as -15.
For a while on Friday, Dec. 23, utility companies that purchase power from TVA — including Newport Utilities and Appalachian Electric Cooperative — were required to conduct planned power outages, in which designated areas had their power shutoff for 15-minute time frames to help reduce the overload on the power grid. However, later in the day, TVA reported it had ended the order.
The order was once again enacted on Christmas Eve, and continued until almost noon. During the 24-hours of Dec. 23, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours. The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts.
While higher elevations saw accumulations of snow, most of the area saw only a light dusting on Friday morning, Dec. 23. There were some icy spots because of the rain that had fallen on Thursday evening. However, more snow fell on Monday evening, causing some slick spots that lingered until Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Newly elected county leaders
Cocke County chose a new county mayor and a new sheriff in the August election, and several new commissioners for the County Legislative Body.
In the August election, Rob Mathis, who had served as county trustee for 12 years, was elected county mayor. Crystal Ottinger, who had served as county mayor, chose to not seek reelection. Mathis was challenged by Dr. Clay Blazer, a longtime educator and former CLB member.
C.J. Ball, who had served as chief deputy, was elected sheriff. He was challenged by John Carrell, who is a former deputy and former US Marshal. The newly elected officials took office on Sept. 1.
A rare occurrence took place during the August election in Cocke County. While people were casting votes for commissioners for the County Legislative Body, one seat ended up remaining undecided until the November election. The District 3, Post 2 seat was filled by Terry Dawson for two terms. The incumbent was challenged by Tracy Stepp in the August election.
When the votes were tallied, both candidates had 420 votes. When provisional ballots were counted, there were not any additional votes to resolve the matter.
At the September CLB meeting, CLB voted to send the contested race to a runoff on the November ballot. CLB could have chosen to fill the vacancy, but they felt a runoff election was the better option. When the votes were tallied, Stepp was determined the winner.
Two inmates escape and are recaptured
A pair of “trustee” inmates escaped in September. One was nabbed fairly quickly while a second made it to Alabama before he was captured.
The scene unfolded on Sept. 2. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball reported that two inmates working on the litter crew escaped after they claimed they needed to use the restroom. He said both inmates, Eric Scott Ballard and Christopher Lee Webb, had served in a trustee position for several months.
The litter crew was off Industrial Road in the vicinity of Sonoco Products and Phoenix Closures when the two inmates ran off. The sheriff’s department searched the area along with a K-9. The sheriff said that they had been given information that both inmates may have been picked up.
The inmates, Christopher Lee Webb and Eric “E.B.” Ballard, had theft, drug, and driving charges along with charges of violating probation.
Webb was captured first, according to the CCSD. The CCSD and the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took Webb into custody near Exit 8 in Morristown. Webb was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for holding.
“The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the US Marshals Service, Morristown Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Newport Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the consolidated effort that captured Webb,” announced in a press release.
The second escapee, Ballard, was taken into custody in Mobile, Alabama.
Ball reported that the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Ballard back into police custody.
Based on information provided to the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force by CCSD investigators, Ballard tried to flee on foot, but was quickly located by one of the K-9 partners.
