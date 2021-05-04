DEL RIO—Captain Eric Ramsey of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has spent the past few months working a joint investigation with the Hillsboro Oregon Police Department on a cold case homicide.
The suspect identified as Kenneth Gipson, 62, Ravens Branch Road, Del Rio, was indicted in Washington County, Oregon for one count of First Degree Murder, and one count of Second Degree Murder.
Captain Ramsey and detectives with the Hillsboro Police went to Gipson’s residence and took him into custody on May 3.
