Tennessee campaign finance regulators voted Thursday to pass prosecutors their investigations surrounding a former House speaker and his then-chief of staff, who have been implicated in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme.
Another former lawmaker recently pleaded guilty to carrying out the scheme with the former House speaker and his ex-aide.
The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance's vote refers the probes about former House Speaker Glen Casada, his former chief of staff Cade Cothren and the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC to the Williamson County district attorney's office, according to a recording of the proceedings.
The action comes the week after a federal wire fraud charge was unsealed against former Republican Rep. Robin Smith. She resigned and then pleaded guilty a day later, pledging her cooperation with authorities as the investigation unfolds.
