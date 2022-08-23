Mekiah Tre Davis

Davis

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Mekiah Tre Davis. Davis, who was released from Mountain View Youth Detention Center in Dandridge on Jan. 20, had removed his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase within 48 hours of his release, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

After crashing his vehicle in Hamblen County, he was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). He bonded out. A few weeks ago, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported that Davis had stolen a vehicle and crashed through a gate.

