JEFFERSON COUNTY—Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Mekiah Tre Davis. Davis, who was released from Mountain View Youth Detention Center in Dandridge on Jan. 20, had removed his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase within 48 hours of his release, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
After crashing his vehicle in Hamblen County, he was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). He bonded out. A few weeks ago, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported that Davis had stolen a vehicle and crashed through a gate.
Davis was pursued on Sunday, Aug. 21, after he was once again located. He evaded arrest, and reportedly threatened officers and said he would not “go back to jail.” He is known to move between Jefferson County, Sevierville, Morristown, Kodak, and Knoxville.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said if you see Davis, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. He has multiple outstanding warrants and is facing 14 charges in Hamblen County for multiple offenses, including the illegal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He is also facing charges for theft of a vehicle over $5,000.
Davis is 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been spray-painted blue. Stair Way Lane in New Market was his last known address.
Davis pleaded guilty in Knox County Juvenile Court in September 2019 to vehicular homicide. He was driving a stolen truck when he was age 15 when he crashed into a man and his wife in Mascot. Davis lost his left eye in that crash. He could only be held by the state until age 19 for those charges, and he earned time "for good behavior" that shortened his sentence.
To provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers call (865) 215-7165 or visit www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous and can receive a cash award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.