President Joe Biden has granted an emergency declaration in Tennessee that will make federal assistance available to nine counties damaged by this weekend’s tornadoes, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday.
With the declaration, Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties can seek reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the disaster. The declaration also directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide direct assistance to the nine counties.
Lee has said he will seek a major disaster declaration for some counties once local officials complete their assessments of the storm damage. That declaration would make FEMA’s public assistance and individual assistance programs available in the declared counties.
While Kentucky took the worst damage from the deadly tornado-producing storm system that slammed the region overnight Friday, Tennessee saw at least 11 tornadoes and four storm deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.