According to a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a man who had been recently incarcerated in the Cocke County Jail says he told other inmates that he had $50,000 in cash in his Parrottsville residence and he was shot Thursday during a break-in attempt at his home. But he was less than cooperative with authorities.
CCSO Lt. Zachary Magouirk reports when he responded to a report of a man having been shot through his front door during a home invasion attempt, he found James Langford lying in the front yard, clenching his left hand. He had an apparent entry wound on the palm of his hand and an exit wound on the back of his hand.
Magouirk report notes Langford smelled of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence. It was at that time Langford said he had told the inmates about having cash in his home. Langford, per the report, said he heard the unknown suspects kick in the door and went to confront them at which time he said one suspect fired one shot, striking him in the left palm.
However, Langford was unable to identify what part of the house he was in when he was shot because he was “in shock.” Then, while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Lt. Magouirk reports Langford became irate with officers and began yelling and cursing insults, eventually standing up and in aggressive manner, yelling at deputies “what the f*** are you going to do.”
At this point Langford was transported to Newport Medical Center by a friend instead of waiting for an ambulance.
While investigating the incident, attempts were made to locate shell casings or a possible bullet hole, but neither were located. There were drops of blood from the patio to the kitchen where there was a single, open drawer where it appeared Langford retrieved the towel his hand was wrapped in.
An attempt was made by a CCSO detective to speak with Langford but the detective, per the report, was unable to gather further information due to Langford’s becoming irate and refusing to answer questions.
There were cameras on the front of the residence, but they did not appear to be operational.
No charges have been filed or potential suspects identified.
