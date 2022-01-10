While en route to assist Deputy Jacob Damron with a traffic stop, Sergeant Ethan Keys observed a dark green Subaru traveling on Wilton Springs Road that was driving left of the center line. Keys initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in to contact with Rebeckah Holmes.
While speaking with her, Keys noted that Holmes appeared to be “fidgety” and stated that she swerved due to “having something in her eye.” Keys ran Holmes' name through central dispatch and found she had a revoked license for Driving Under the Influence.
Keys asked Holmes if there was anything illegal inside of the vehicle and she advised that there was not and gave him consent to conduct a vehicle search. While conducting the vehicle search, Keys found a black and silver box with a bag hanging identified as a syringe bag. When asked about the bag, Holmes reportedly became very nervous and advised that it was not a syringe bag.
Keys asked what else was in the box and Holmes reportedly said “bad stuff." Deputy K9 Blake Cupp was on scene and opened the box that contained syringes and 24.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Holmes was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for processing. She was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Driving While License Revoked, Failure to Maintain Lane and Financial Responsibility.
