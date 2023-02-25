Opioids

Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council announced Friday it is making the first payments from opioid lawsuit settlements to counties totaling more than $31.4 million. The state began processing the direct payments from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund to county governments this week with $202,800.72 in funds being paid to Cocke County.

In accordance with terms of the Distributor and Janssen/J&J settlement agreements negotiated by the Tennessee Attorney General, 35% of proceeds went directly to county governments so that local leaders could direct spending on programs to address the effects of opioids on their citizens and communities.

