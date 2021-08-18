On Tuesday, Patrolman Paul Weber observed a Lexus parked behind the Sparkle Wash on Cosby Highway. While approaching the vehicle he could see the driver and positively identified him as Shango Ramsey, age 48.
Weber had knowledge that Ramsey had a revoked license. The report states that Ramsey slowly pulled out of the parking lot and onto Cosby Highway. Ramsey continued to drive on Cosby Highway at a speed of around 5 mph.
Weber initiated a traffic stop and could clearly see a "yellow baggie on the gear shift containing what appeared to be meth." Ramsey was asked to exit the vehicle so a search could be performed.
During the search Weber reported finding another bag containing more suspected meth under the driver's seat. The suspected meth weighed in at .71 grams. Ramsey was placed under arrest and transported to the County Annex.
