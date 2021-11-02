The Cocke County Health Department has moved their testing and vaccination clinic back to the County Health Department building. Hours of operation for the vaccine clinic are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from noon until 4 p.m.
Hours of operation for testing are Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both clinics will be held at the Health Department located at 430 College Street in Newport.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 12 and older. Individuals 16 and older may call 866-442-5301 or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine. You must be 18 and older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
