COCKE COUNTY—Three of Cocke County’s local volunteer fire departments recently received state funds as part of the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
The program was created under legislation that was co-sponsored by State Senator Steve Southerland in the General Assembly during the 2019 session.
The program helps Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments purchase equipment. It also provides essential funds to help them meet local matching requirements for federal grants.
Senator Southerland said he was very pleased that three departments in Cocke County were selected to receive funding.
“Our firefighters risk their lives to keep our community safe,” said Southerland. “It is imperative that they have the training and resources they need to stay safe. These grants are going to help us accomplish that.”
“I thank all of our firefighters and first responders for their daily commitment to saving lives and I will continue fighting to bring more funding home.”
The volunteer fire departments that received the grants were the Grassy Folk Volunteer Fire Department for $10,000, the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department for $12,200 and the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department for $8,275.
Gary Farley, Assistant Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s Fire Prevention Division, presented the checks to members of the volunteer departments.
Jennifer Peck, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner of the department, assisted Farley.
Farley said that roughly 35% of the volunteer departments across the state applied for the funds.
Only 41 departments were selected to receive portions of the $500,000 that was allocated to the program. Farley hopes that more funds will become available in the future to help struggling volunteer departments purchase the equipment they need.
“The fire service is very near and dear to me,” Farley said. “The Fire Commissioner, the Governor and the First Lady all support us. As long as I am in the position that I am, I will continue to fight for the fire service.”
Peck said departments across the state are struggling to secure the funds they need for equipment and cover operating expenses.
She hopes the need has become evident to state leaders.
“I think all over the state there are people that see the need for more funds to be provided to their individual district, but they’re not necessarily seeing that this is happening everywhere,” Peck said.
“We’ve always said there is a huge need when it comes to our volunteer departments, but what we’ve seen is that the base dollar value necessary to outfit equipment for a department is $12 million. I think this is going to be a time in which the state looks at resources and how they come back to the communities.
“The investment in your fire services is a betterment to your community.”
The Deputy and Assistant Commissioners also visited the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department during their stop in Cocke County.
They provided the volunteers with a large care package and thanked them for their service to the community.
