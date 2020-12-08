PARROTTSVILLE—A mandatory pre-bid meeting was held Friday morning in Parrottsville for work that will be done to the future site of town hall.
The town purchased the former Cureton property several years ago in hopes of connecting Parrott-Larue-Myers Park with Ted Winter Park.
The home that sits on the property will be used as the new town hall.
CARES Act funding will be used to pay for the necessary modifications to make the structure suitable for that purpose.
ADA compliant entryways and sidewalks will be added to the structure to accommodate individuals that use wheelchairs.
All offices will be moved into the new town hall, and court will be held there as well.
A new computer system and office furniture are also on the list of updates.
In phase two of the project the town will modify bathrooms in the structure to meet ADA compliancy.
The Parrottsville Police Department currently uses the basement of the structure as their headquarters.
In the future, officials hope town hall can be used for meetings and party rentals.
Members of Parrottsville’s Parks and Recreation board are also working on grants to help cover the costs associated with connecting the two parks.
Bids will be opened on Thursday, Dec 10 at 2 p.m., but only two interested parties attended the pre-bid meeting.
The winning bids will be announced at the town’s January meeting.
