NEWPORT — The Jefferson-Cocke Utility District board of directors met in regular session on Monday. There were several items of business discussed, and board approved several items on the agenda. All board members were present.
The natural gas rates for September, as approved, are $1.75 for residential customers and $1.74 for commercial and industrial customers.
The board approved a new propane policy at the request of General Manager Tommy Bible. He explained that some propane tanks had been set years ago, and it is now difficult — if not impossible — for the propane truck to reach those tanks and fill them. The new policy is effective as of Nov. 1.
“Some of those driveways and roads are challenging for a four-wheel drive vehicle,” he said. “Our guys cannot get a big propane truck backed into some of these places.”
The new criteria would require a structure to be at least 800 square feet and have either two year-round gas appliances or one year-round gas appliance and a heating system to be able to get a tank set by JCCUD.
Also, according to the new policy, if service is terminated by either party, the utility is to pick up the propane tank. If the utility cannot access the tank or pick it up, then JCCUD can disable the tank and remove its markings from the tank. The utility would also be released of any liability pertaining to the tank that is not removed after service is terminated, according to the new policy.
“If there is a safety issue, then we can deny or terminate service,” Bible said. “Safety is our priority and we want all of our employees to return home at the end of the day.”
He said driveways not being maintained or cleaned have become a hazard, and the trucks cannot maneuver through many of the rural areas with rough driveways.
“It is a real risk for a propane truck to try to get up some of these driveways and across some of this terrain,” he added.
The board unanimously approved the request for the propane policy revisions.
The board also approved a proposal from Brown Jake and McDaniel, PC, to do the audit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, at a cost of $30,800.
The board authorized the general manager to adjust the JCCUD wage brackets by 8.7% at noon on January 1, 2023. Bible explained this does not mean employees are getting an 8.7% pay increase.
“We need to adjust our pay scale to ensure we keep our employees. We have high-quality employees, and we want to maintain these employees and not have to recruit more workers and retrain,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have the great team that we do.”
Bible also recognized the utility’s workers’ compensation experience rating, which will be effective on March 31, 2023. He said that the rating will be set at .72, the same as it was last year.
“Anything lower than one is a good rating,” he said. “We are very pleased and commend our employees for doing their jobs safely.”
Management was authorized to market old valves and other dated inventory items to be sold “as is” at market prices, reduced prices, or salvage prices. It was explained there are a few valves that will never be used, there are appliance parts dating back to the 1990s and several other parts that may be salvageable for use by other utilities or organizations. The goal is to clean up the inventory by the end of March.
Bible asked the board to approve the purchase of a pipeline current mapper locator kit. He and Operations and Safety Manager Clint Hammonds explained that if a third-party is called to track down a leak, it costs anywhere from $2,000 to $8,000 per job. A PCM locator kit would allow an employee, who is trained to use the device, to track down the leak.
“The equipment would pay for itself,” Bible said.
The utility had asked three companies for bids, but the companies explained that there is a territory for the product, and it would have to come from CNS Solutions, who serve the state of Tennessee. The bid from CNS Solutions was $11,229.26. The equipment includes a three-year warranty, training, and software updates.
“This is a definite no-brainer,” said Commissioner Blake Briggs. “This thing could pay for itself in a year.” The board approved the purchase of the PCM from CNS Solutions.
It was announced that the Tennessee Gas Association had presented the utility with a “Safety Brilliance Award” in recognition of having no recordable injuries during 2021.
“This is a big deal,” Bible said. “Very few utilities receive this award. We will not be receiving this for 2022.”
Administrative Manager Heather Jones presented commendations to four employees because a customer notified the utility of how friendly and professional they had been when there was an issue with her gas service at her home. Chris Chambers, Eric Gregg, Greg Reed, and Joey Holt were recognized during the meeting.
The board approved updating the utility system’s cameras and security system. Responding to a question from Briggs, Bible said some of the cameras are 20 to 25 years old.
“Nowadays they are out of date after two or three years,” Briggs said.
Bible explained that because Murrell Burglar Alarms had originally installed the existing system and had been servicing it, the utility had gotten a quote from them for making updates. He said they planned to keep the current system, and just maintain it and make updates as necessary. The board approved allocating $30,000 toward the camera system updates.
Classic City Mechanical is working on two local projects for JCCUD, according to Hammonds.
Hammonds reported the Edwina-Bridgeport expansion is now 82% complete as far as footage goes. He said all four-inch lines are installed, and they lack a little bit in both subdivisions.
He said the steel transmission line near Deerwood Road has been welded together and x-ray tested. He said so far, all welds have been good. He said eventually plans are to bore underneath the I-40 bridge and where the boring comes out on the other side will help determine where the regulator station will be built.
It was pointed out that eventually, the plan is to have a service line underneath the lake at Swann’s Bridge and then service can be offered to the Swannsylvania community at that time.
The next board meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m.
