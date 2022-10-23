During the last 15 years, HonorAir Knoxville has taken over 3,000 veterans to the nation’s capital on 31 flights. The most recent flight, on Oct. 12, was dedicated to women veterans with 142 women, who had served in different branches of the military, onboard.
Among those women veterans were two Cocke Countians, Conchita Austin and Kathy Fish Brooks.
Austin is a Marine Corps veteran. Having enlisted in 1974, she served until 1981, being honorably discharged as a staff sergeant (E-6). Brooks enlisted in the Navy in 1990 and served until 1999, being discharged as an E-4.
Austin was based in Quantico, VA, at the Amphibious Warfare School. She was assigned as a driver for a colonel. “I have no idea why he chose me, but he did,” she said.
During her time in the military, she said she met many military leaders, and she traveled to the Pentagon and military headquarters with the colonel she transported.
“A lot of officers trained at Quantico,” she explained. “I met some prestigious military leaders, and I was very fortunate during my time in the military.”
When she first enlisted, Brooks performed administrative assistant tasks on a ship at sea. She later became an intelligence specialist and went to photo imaging school.
She explained that during Desert Storm, jets would carry cameras in their pods to photograph areas that they had just flown over. She said at the light table, that film would be viewed and she was trained to look at the specifics of the photos to relay information to the pilots that they could not readily see, such as how turrets on tanks were turned, whether a ship was heavy based on how it was setting in the water — whether it was high or low — so they would know how to respond.
Her role was to help the pilots to know how to respond, and to help save lives.
“Basically, it was to help determine if there was about to be an attack and where they were headed,” Brooks explained. “It gave the pilots the information they needed, so they could respond properly.”
HonorAir Knoxville has a spring flight and a fall flight each year. Those flights usually are to transport WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their sacrifice — at no charge to the veteran.
When HonorAir announced they were planning a flight for women veterans, Austin and Brooks applied to go on the flight.
They explained that the flight was originally set for two years ago, and initially was delayed because of COVID-19. Their flight was delayed three times before they finally got to take off from McGhee-Tyson Airport at 9 a.m. on that sunny Wednesday morning. The veterans going on the flight arrived at the airport at 6 a.m.
“The trip was amazing, I would highly recommend the trip to any veteran. If you are eligible to apply for an HonorAir flight, I recommend you do so,” Austin said.
“It was wonderful. It was a great experience and I highly recommend it,” Brooks added.
The ladies explained that the flight landed in Washington, D.C., where they were picked up by buses to travel to the monuments. Their group consisted of six women and a guardian.
The buses drove up right to the monument to let the ladies off so they could tour the monument. When they got back on the bus, they would have food and drinks at their seat. They explained at lunch they each had a box lunch from Arby’s and later in the day they had candy.
“We definitely didn’t get hungry,” Austin said. “We were well taken care of,” Brooks added.
Austin helped place a wreath at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. The group also visited the Korean War Monument, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and Iwo Jima Memorial. They drove by the Seabees Memorial, the south lawn of the White House and the United States Navy Memorial.
Both women agreed they walked a lot that day, and Austin said it was more than 11,000 steps. “I am still recovering from all that walking,” Brooks laughed.
While on the flight the veterans had “mail call,” just like they would have had during their enlisted days.
Austin said she teared up during the mail call because after being married to her husband, Chris, for 40 years, she received her first written letter from him. She explained they are with each other all the time, so there had not been a need to write a letter. She said a letter from her granddaughter, Alexa, a student at Emory and Henry College, was also emotional as well.
She said she also received a letter from a student who had included an address on his letter. She said she wrote back, answering his questions.
Brooks said her husband, Doug, wrote her a letter talking about the places they had served in the military.
Both women said that the arrival back home was overwhelming. A large crowd welcomed them home with signs. The Pride of the Southland marching band was playing, people were giving them flowers, candies, and even Girl Scout cookies.
Brooks pointed out the Girl Scout troops were to be commended with girls there as early as 6 a.m. that morning to direct them to where they needed to go and to see them off then girls there that evening to welcome them home and give them cookies.
“It was absolutely overwhelming,” Austin said, speaking of being welcomed home at the airport. The two Cocke County veterans were seated at the back of the plane, and it took them about an hour to get off the plane because exiting was time consuming because of the size of the group and because many of the veterans required wheelchairs or walking assistance.
Both women said they would like to encourage any and all veterans to apply for an HonorAir Flight. They described the trip as a “blessing.”
There will be a reunion breakfast in November for those who went on the flight, so they can reconnect. To learn more about HonorAir, to apply for a flight, or to sponsor a veteran, visit honorairknoxville.com.
