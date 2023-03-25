A woman reportedly tried to fool police by trying to pass herself off as her much younger daughter during a traffic stop. The police weren’t buying it and it was just the start of charges she received.
According to a report filed by Newport Police Department Patrolman Paul Weber of a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop on Main Street regarding a vehicle with only one working headlight, the driver, identified in the report as Lisa Wampler, 56, was less than forthcoming about her identity.
Weber reports that when asked for her driver’s license, Wampler stated she misplaced it and provided what she claimed was her name and she provided a date of birth. The officer apparently became suspicious at that point, stating in his report “Ms. Wampler was clearly not 30 years old ...”
He reports Wampler was detained at that time at which point she told Weber she had provided him with her daughter’s name and date of birth because her license was not valid. Both her real identity and the fact her license was revoked were subsequently confirmed.
After being placed under arrest, Weber reports that .3 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the car’s glovebox and 4.4 grams of suspected marijuana were on the passenger floorboard and center console. Wampler stated the marijuana was hers, but not the methamphetamine.
More drugs were reported to have been found on Wampler when she was checked into Cocke County Jail. While being searched by corrections officers while changing into jail clothing, a bag was located inside her sock containing a folded dollar bill with meth-like residue, a hydrocodone pill and a cut straw with residue.
Wampler was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance/schedule II; manufacture, delivery, sell, schedule IV; unlawful drug paraphernalia; light law violation and identity theft.
The passenger in her vehicle, Shannon Crumbley, was found to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County and was also placed under arrest and then he was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
