According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “more than 101,750 reported fatal overdoses occurred in the 12-month period ending October 2022, primarily driven by synthetic opioids like illicit fentanyl.” It went on to state “drug overdose persists as a major public health issue in the United States.”
Cocke County, and Newport, have not been spared the ravages of what Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball referred to as a “pandemic” on Thursday.
Front and center in dealing with the upsurge in heroin-related fatalities has been the emergence of Narcan, a fast-acting nasal spray that has successfully revived people, sometimes with just one dose, from potentially fatal overdoses.
Narcan was a significant factor in reviving five overdosing female inmates at the Cocke County Jail on Wednesday, all of whom appear to have recovered.
Also on Wednesday, the FDA gave approval for Narcan to be sold over the counter. It currently is available only by prescription. It was welcome news in the fight against the current opioid epidemic. However, it will be several months before the drug is available over the counter.
Among those welcoming the FDA’s approval were Ball and Marty Bailey, pharmacist at Town and Country Drugs in Newport.
“Narcan does save lives,” Ball said. He noted that for the period from Sept. 1, 2022 to March 29, 2023, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has administered around 70 reported overdose cases with Narcan.
Bailey said he has seen an increased demand in recent months.
“We have a lot of doctors that prescribe it with the narcotics. It seems to be the safer way to do it,” Bailey said. “There’s no side effects, no high you can get from it. All you can do is bring down somebody who is overdosing.”
Bailey said the current price range is around $10-50 copay with a prescription.
“I hope it’s readily available so people can at least get a dose at home,” he said.
Ball said he has seen a significant increase in the need for Narcan as well, particularly in the past two years with the southern border in crisis.
“A lot of your drugs, such as meth, fentanyl and heroin comes across the border,” Ball said. “But now, all of a sudden, fentanyl is a pandemic.”
He also believes the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation for those battling addictions.
“When COVID hit and people were shut up in their homes and nobody had anything to turn to and then you have somebody with a drug habit that is trying to beat that drug habit, they had nowhere to turn. So, you are going to turn to your habit,” Ball said.
That has made the need and the impact of Narcan more pressing than ever to get it into the hands of more people.
Currently, Narcan is available to first responders and most schools have it as well. Ball said it is simple enough to learn to use. His deputies attend a 20-minute class.
He said that it is not unusual for those with addictions to already have a supply of Narcan.
“Out of the search warrants, every warrant, except maybe one, we went and the (drug) seller already had Narcan on hand. We ask where did they get it and they tell us ‘they provide it to us.’ They get it for nothing and we don’t necessarily know where they are getting it from. You walk in and they have 4-5 boxes of Narcan setting beside their nightstand.”
He wonders who will pay for it and will it be reasonably priced.
Bailey said he believes once it is available over the counter, the price point will drop significantly.
“Because it is currently a prescription, that keeps the price high,” Bailey said. “When it comes off prescription, that will dramatically drop, especially as the demand increases.”
That’s good news for first responders and other similar agencies that keep it on hand not just for the public, but to protect themselves as well.
“We don’t carry it just for the call, but for our own officers if they become exposed,” Ball said. “We tell them ‘wear your gloves, don’t open the evidence bags.’ Narcan is a good thing to have because you are going to be able to save lives, but it also helps protect us.”
The fast-acting ability of Narcan has been something Ball and his deputies have seen repeatedly.
“As quick as they overdose, the Narcan gets in their system and it’s just unbelievable how quick they come back,” he said. “There’s been a couple of times where we had to grab their hands when their (the overdosing party) car is in drive and their foot is barely on the brake. We’ve had to react to turn the car off or put it into park.”
Ball also noted his department is first and foremost charged with saving a life before anything else.
“We want to save lives,” he said. “We’re going to serve and protect all, not just because of their habit or past. You will never see one ‘not respond.’ We are going to administer first aid or CPR until somebody can.
“We’re not trying to send everyone to the penitentiary, we want to help as many as we can.”
But there may be times when his department, or others, are unavailable due to being shorthanded or handling multiple calls. In those instances, making Narcan more readily available to everyone would be a positive development.
“We’re running 35-40 calls per shift and you have overdoses it impacts response,” Ball said.
Bailey noted that Narcan has come a long way from when it was initially made available and because of that it makes sense for more people to be able to access it.
“When we first got it, you had to load this nasal thing up, you’d have to shoot a syringe,” he said. Now, it’s just really simple.
“It’s one of the greatest things we have in Cocke County and Newport, especially with addictions. It would be nice to have it in the homes if you can recognize the signs.”
For Ball and his department, the availability for over the counter Narcan and getting it in the hands of more people also is personal.
“When you see the moms and dads and the grandparents, to see their family go through this mess and you have to tell them their family member is dead, that’s where it hurts us because we know their mama or daddy,” he said.
“It’s a tough enough job without having to go knock on that door.”
